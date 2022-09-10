TBS Journo attacked in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 10:25 pm

TBS Journo attacked in Gazipur

Asadullah Lion, a journalist working for The Business Standard, has been attacked by some miscreants in Gazipur. 

There are allegations that even after identifying the attackers, the police are not taking any action. 

The incident occurred at North Bengal Filling Station in the Mouchak area of ​​Kaliakoir in Gazipur on Friday (9 September) afternoon.

The TBS journalist filed a general diary at Kaliakoir police station accusing four unnamed assailants of carrying out the attack. 

On Friday afternoon, when Asadullah Lion was taking fuel for his motorcycle at the North Bengal Filling Station on his way from Dhaka to Kaliakor for personal work, a car came speeding from the opposite direction and tried to run over his vehicle.

The passengers of the vehicle heckled and verbally abused Lion and his friend Sohan on the spot. They even threatened to kill the duo. 

The assailants later fled the scene after the locals and the police arrived.

"We were suddenly attacked by some miscreants. At one point the incident was video recorded on a mobile phone. Later, the police identified the culprits based on video footage and descriptions from locals. Despite that, the police are not taking any action against the attackers," said Lion. 

Gazipur Superintendent of Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam said, "We have heard about the incident. Necessary legal action will be taken after investigation."

