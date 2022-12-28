TBS journo assault: 5-day remand sought for arrested brick kiln manager

Police have sought a five-day remand for the arrested brick kiln manager in the case of kidnapping and torture of a TBS correspondent who went to collect news on illegal brick kilns in Chattogram.

After hearing the remand plea on Wednesday (28 December), the Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Awlad Hossain Muhammad Junaid's court fixed 1 January for a court hearing in this regard.

Confirming the matter, Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan, lawyer for the plaintiff and secretary general of the Human Rights Foundation, told The Business Standard that they were able to convince the court about the barbaric treatment of journalist Abu Azad who was assaulted while collecting information about illegal brick kiln as part of his professional duty.

"After hearing our argument and in view of the remand application of the police, the court has fixed 1 January for the next hearing in the case.," he added.

Meanwhile, Rangunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Khan Nurul Islam said the initial investigation has proved that Kanchan Kumar Turi was directly involved in the incident.

"We have applied for a five-day remand for further questioning of the arrested manager whose direct involvement in the incident was confirmed following the initial investigation," the OC said hoping that the remand will lead to the arrest of the main accused Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan and the rest of the accused including UP Chairman Siraj Uddin Chowdhury.

On the other hand, accused Kanchan Kumar Turi's lawyer applied for his bail Wednesday after which the court fixed the same date (1 January) for the hearing of the bail application and ordered the accused to be sent to jail.

A day after the incident, on 26 December, police arrested Kanchan Kumar Turi, 36, manager of a brick kiln in Rangunia, from the upazila's Ranihat area around 11.45pm. Kanchan Kumar Turi is the son of Jeevan Krishna Turi, a resident of Ward 5 of Rajanagar Union Parishad.

On 25 December, The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Abu Azad was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns in Rangunia upazila in Chattogram.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office at gunpoint where he was held hostage and tortured for one and a half hours. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 as extortion.

On Monday, ten people including Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Islampur Union Parishad, and UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan, were sued for assaulting Azad. The other accused in the case are Islampur Union Parishad Chairman Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, 55, member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan 40, brick kiln manager Kamran, 30 and Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi, 36. Apart from this, 5-7 other unknown people have been accused in the case.

The incident took place in the Moghachhari area of Islampur union of the upazila around 10am on 25 December.