TBS journo Abul Kashem wins BCCCI-ERF Award 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 04:03 pm

Abul Kashem, Special Correspondent of The Business Standard
The Business Standard' Special Correspondent Abul Kashem has won the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Economic Reporters' Forum (BCCCI-ERF) 2021 award.

He bagged the "Best Reporting Award" for his story on bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and China titled - "Can we grab the China bounty?"

Total ten awards were given to newspaper, television and website reports and features on areas ranging from trade, investment, innovation, education, hospitality, culture and tourism etc.

The BCCCI and the ERF launched the BCCCI-ERF Award last year to highlight the thriving business and economic relationship between Bangladesh and China.

Each winner received Tk50,000 as prize money and a citation from the BCCCI.

The reports, published between January 1, 2020 and January 30, 2021, were considered for the award's inaugural edition.
 

