TBS journalists Abbas Uddin, Jahidul Islam receive BCCCI-ERF Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 04:19 pm

The Business Standard's Special Correspondent Abbas Uddin Noyon and Senior Reporter Mohammad Jahidul Islam have received the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Economic Reporters Forum (BCCCI-ERF) Journalism Award 2023. 

The awards were presented in an event at the Sonargaon Hotel in the capital recently. State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu was the chief guest on the occasion.

Abbas Uddin Noyon won the Best Reporting Award in the 'Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)' category for a report titled 'How China's Belt and Road Changing Bangladesh's Economy and Infrastructures'.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Jahidul Islam won the Best Reporting Award in the 'How the high-quality development policy of China helped Bangladesh' category for a report titled 'China opportunity Beckons Bangladesh. How to seize it?'.

A total of 68 news articles were submitted in five categories for the BCCCI-ERF Journalism Award this year. According to the scores given by the six-member jury board, 12 winners were awarded first, second and third places in four categories.

In another category, the first and second place winners were one each, but the third place was held jointly by three winners. Altogether 17 journalists received awards in five categories.

The award was jointly launched by BCCCI and ERF in 2020 to highlight the growing trade and economic ties between Bangladesh and China.

