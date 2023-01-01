TBS journalist assault: NHRC claims to have sent letter, DC says 'not received yet'

The National Human Rights Commission has sent a letter to the deputy commissioner of Chattogram, asking him to investigate the attack on TBS journalist Abu Azad while he was collecting news on illegal brick kilns at Rangunia recently.

NHRC Deputy Director Farhana Syead told TBS that the letter was sent by the registered postal service on 27 December from the commission's head office.

The DC has been directed to send the investigation report to the commission by 1 February, she mentioned, adding, "The commission would take the follow-up legal step as per the report."

However, Chattogram DC Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told TBS over the phone on Sunday that he had not yet received any such letter.

The DC said he would initiate an investigation after the letter reaches him.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said that those involved in the attack on journalist Abu Azad will be arrested.

While replying to the questions of journalists during a views exchange meeting with the media on Saturday at his residence at Dewanji Pukur Par in Chattogram, he said, "I know the journalist was assaulted. A case has been filed in this connection. The accused will be arrested."

Assaulting anyone, be they journalists or anyone else, is a punishable offence, he added.

On 25 December, local UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan along with six people beat TBS journalist Abu Azad and threatened him with pistols while he was taking pictures of illegal brick kilns in Rangunia.

On 26 December, the victim filed a case against 11 people including the UP chairman, at Rangunia Model Police Station alleging attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, beating and extortion.