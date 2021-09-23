TBS Ctg Chief Shamsuddin Illius, among 20, receives CCMP fellowship to cover COP26

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:04 pm

Related News

TBS Ctg Chief Shamsuddin Illius, among 20, receives CCMP fellowship to cover COP26

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:04 pm
Shamsuddin Illius. Photo: Collected
Shamsuddin Illius. Photo: Collected

The Business Standard's Chattogram Bureau Chief Shamsuddin Illius was awarded a fellowship to cover the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) by the Earth Journalism Network (EJN) and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security on Thursday.

He was among 20 journalists awarded the fellowships as part of the Climate Change Media Partnership (CCMP) program.

The 2021 CCMP fellows will attend and report on COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland from 4 November till 12 November.

The conference will also follow the recent release of the IPCC 6th Assessment report, as well as the globally disruptive Covid-19 pandemic, which will both factor into the discussions, said an EJN Report. 

The fellows will receive support and guidance from seasoned climate journalists affiliated with EJN's global network of trainers.

The fellows will also participate in orientation activities, daily briefings, interviews with high-level officials, and other interactions organised by EJN and the Stanley Center to inform and facilitate quality reporting on developments at COP26.

"After a year-long delay, the negotiations at COP26 and the commitments made there have grown even more consequential," said Devon Terrill, Journalism and Media Program Officer for the Stanley Center.

"Journalists need to be there to report on these important developments and hold their countries' delegations accountable," he added.

"Along with so many other impacts, for more than a year the pandemic has hampered journalists' ability to cover the increasing impacts of climate change and efforts to address the crisis," noted James Fahn, EJN's Executive Director.

"We are pleased to be able to organize this opportunity for a group of talented climate journalists from 15 countries to travel to Glasgow and cover such an important COP in person," he remarked.

The journalists participating in the 2021 CCMP fellowship program were selected from a global open call that drew close to 400 applications, almost doubling the number from the same call in 2019. 

Other CCMP fellows are Albert Oppong-Ansah (Ghana News Agency, Ghana), Daniel Kaburu (K24 TV, Kenya)  Isaac Anyaogu, (BusinessDay Media Ltd, Nigeria), Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi(Peoples Gazette, Nigeria) Aïda Delpuech (Inkyfada, Tunisia), Disha Shetty (Health Policy Watch, India), Rishika Pardikar (The Wire, India) Sibi Arasu (Livemint, India) Yunanto Wiji Utomo (Kompas.com, Indonesia), Baktygul Chynybaeva (Azattyk Media, Kyrgyzstan) Zhai Yun Tan (The Edge Malaysia, Malaysia), Mukesh Pokhrel (Himal Media (Nepal) Muhammad Daud Khan (Pakhtunkhwa Radio, Pakistan), Patricia Marie Robles (Rappler, Philippines), Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com, Philippines), Anastasiia Zagoruichyk (Ekonomichna Pravda, Ukraine), Adriana Souza (CNN Brasil, Brazil), Jéssica Maes (Folha de S.Paulo, Brazil), María Mónica Monsalve Sanchez (El Espectador, Colombia)  

The 2021 CCMP program is co-organised by Internews' EJN and the Stanley Center.

Financial support for EJN has been provided by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the Marisla Foundation and the Flora Family Foundation.

Top News

The Business Standard / COP26 / CCMP Fellowship

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

43m | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

43m | Videos
Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly