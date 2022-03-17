TBS Ctg Bureau Chief Shamsuddin Illius receives WPI fellowship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 07:05 pm

The Business Standard's Chattogram Bureau Chief Shamsuddin Illius has been awarded with the United States-based World Press Institute (WPI) fellowship.

The World Press Institute (WPI) will hold its 57th annual journalism fellowship programme from 18 March to 21 May 2022. 

Nine journalists from Argentina, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China (Hong Kong), Finland, Germany, India, Iran, and Nigeria have been invited to the event.

The themes that the fellows of the 2022 programme will investigate include issues of racial equity and police reform, nuclear threats and security, the upcoming US Congressional elections, and new business models for journalism in the digital age.

The fellows will explore free press and media innovations and learn about America's social and cultural diversity and its political system.

Illius has been working as the Chattogram Bureau Chief at The Business Standard since 2019. Earlier he worked as the In-charge of the Chittagong Bureau at The Independent.

He has covered so many issues relating to crime, environment, climate change, business, refugee, migration, and human trafficking. Many of his articles on climate change and environmental issues, refugees, migration, and human rights got huge coverage and stirred up the readers.

He covered two Rohingya influxes from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in 2016 and 2017 and witnessed Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar to safety in Bangladesh.

A fellowship from the Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security allowed him to cover the 26th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change in Glasgow in 2021.

He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) Journalism Fellowship Scheme 2018. Illius is a Bay of Bengal Climate and Environmental Change Story Grants Fellow at Earth Journalism Network in 2019 and 2020. He is also an Alumni at Thomson Reuters - Reporting on Migration. He completed a short course on Refugee and Advocacy from Jain University, Bangalore, India.

The fellows will spend the first three weeks in Minnesota, based at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, with visits to Grand Marais in the northern part of the state and farming communities in the southern part of the state.

They will then travel around the US for five weeks, meeting with journalists, policy experts, and political, business, and community leaders. They will visit New York City, Washington DC, Miami, Austin (Texas), Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before returning to Minnesota for the final week of the program.

Illius was born at Nangalkot in Cumilla district. Illius left Bangladesh to join the fellowship on Thursday. 

