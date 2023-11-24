Tazreen fashion fire: Candlelight vigil held honouring victims on 11th anniversary

Children participate in a candlelight vigil to honour the victims of Tazreen Fashion Fire on 23 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of a labour organisation held a candlelight vigil in memory of the workers killed in the Tazreen fashion fire in Ashulia, Dhaka marking the 11th anniversary of the tragedy.

The family members and relatives of several victims of the fire were present at the vigil held in front of the factory at Nischintapur of Ashulia on Thursday (23 November) evening.

Bangladesh Textile-Garments Workers Foundation organised the event.

The federation's Central Committee President Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, Savar-Ashulia Regional Committee President Khorshed Alam and other leaders and activists were also present on the occasion.

After the vigil, members of the federation demanded exemplary punishment of the owner of Tazreen Fashion along with the demolition of the damaged factory building, construction of accommodation for the injured workers, fair compensation, proper treatment and employment arrangements for the injured workers.

On the evening of 24 November 2012, a total of 111 workers died in a terrible fire at Tazreen Fashion, a clothing factory of Tuba Group in Nishintpur, Ashulia, Savar.

Hundreds of workers suffered injuries in the incident.