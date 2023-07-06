Tax proposed on farmland over 25 bighas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Tax proposed on farmland over 25 bighas

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:24 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Land Development Tax Bill 2023 was placed in Parliament on Thursday with a provision of taxation for individuals and families dependent on more than 25 bighas of agricultural land.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury placed the bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

As per the proposed law, no tax is required to be paid by individuals or families having up to 25 bighas of land (8.25 acres).

But the tax will be waived for sugarcane and salt farming land and farmers' ponds (excluding commercial fisheries).

Till now, the land development tax has been collected as per Bengali year (Baishakh-Chaitra) but from now it will be collected as per the fiscal year (June-July).

Tax can be paid without penalty from 1 July every year to 30 June of the following year. This law, however, will not be applicable in the three hill districts of Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban.

The bill will repeal the Land Development Tax Ordinance of 1976.

According to the bill, uniform land development tax rates and conditions will be applicable in all cases irrespective of whether the agricultural land is located in a rural area or the municipal area. This tax will be determined every year taking into consideration the land usage situation.

The bill also stipulates that if this tax is not paid for three consecutive years, there will be a penalty of 6.25% per annum from the first to the third year. Tax due at the end of the third year will be recovered through legal means.

Top News

farmland / tax / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

14h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

3h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

5h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?