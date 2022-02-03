Tasty Treat wins best food stall trophy

Tasty Treat official receives gold trophy award under the food stall category from the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal area on Monday. Photo: Courtesy

The country's popular fast food retail brand Tasty Treat has received the gold trophy under the food stall category at the 26th Dhaka International Trade fair (DITF) 2022.

The organisers, the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), awarded Tasty Treat with the trophy for an eye-catching stall, receiving consumers' appreciation through its services and playing an important role in the overall success of the fair.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi Bir Protik, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin handed over the trophy at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) in Purbachal area on Monday, read a press release.

Tasty Treat Business Head Ibrahim Khalil said, "We received a very good response which was beyond our expectation. Generally, visitors are worried to receive standard food at a reasonable price at the fair. We are happy to meet their expectations through our food stall and they liked our products, including fried rice, fast food, chicken and Mexican items at the fair."