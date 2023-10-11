Taslima takes over British High Commission in Dhaka for a day

Taslima, a young girl from Dhaka, next to British High Commissioner in Dhaka Sarah Cooke during Plan International's GirlsTakeover campaign. Photo: Courtesy

Taslima, a young girl from Dhaka, took over the British High Commission in Dhaka for a day on Tuesday to advocate for girls' rights, foster change in the community through activism accountability and resourcing with the aim to associate with the Girl Takeover campaign.

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of takeover events to promote the abundant opportunities of girl's rights.

Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.

It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls along with the concerns and issues that are impacting their lives broadly.

Takeover is a part of the global GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International.

Every year, Plan rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.

This year, throughout the month of October, Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilise GirlsTakeover in leading roles within governance, diplomacy, corporate etc all over the country to advocate gender equality, freedom and representation for girls and young women.

"This opportunity has opened the door of possibilities for me to become a role model to the girls of my community to inspire them to establish a firm position of themselves in the society. It has increased my confidence level immensely," Taslima said.

She wishes to be an advocate for gender equality and women rights to create a positive impact for the girls of her community.

She works in her community youth club to promote life skill learning for adolescent girls to build girls' effectiveness to have confidence, ability to make decisions and plan for their future by focusing on issues such as- gender vulnerabilities, inequalities and leadership.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke stated that, "I believe that, if you have a dream then aim for the dream. Because anything is possible. If you work hard, you get your education - you can do whatever you want. So please keep dreaming. I think focusing on education, focusing on child marriage, focusing on how women and girls can make strong contributions to the community and to society is very important".