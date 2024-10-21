Taslima Nasreen urges Amit Shah to let her stay in India

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen appealed to India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to let her stay in India.

In an X post, Nasreen tagged Amit Shah and said, "Dear AmitShahji Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my 2nd home for the last 20yrs. But MHA has not been extending my residence permit since July 22. I'm so worried. I would be so grateful to you if you let me stay. Warm regards."

Nasreen, a staunch critic of communalism, has been living in exile since 1994. She had to leave Bangladesh after facing criticism from Islamist fundamentalists for her writings on communalism and women's equality in Bangladesh.

Some of her books, including her breakthrough novel "Lajja" (1993) and her autobiography "Amar Meyebela" (1998), were banned by the Bangladesh government for their subject matter.

Nasreen spent the next 10 years in exile in Sweden, Germany, France, and the US. In 2004, Nasreen moved to Kolkata in India and stayed till 2007.

She then moved to Delhi for three months, where she lived under house arrest after she was physically attacked. However, she had to leave India in 2008 and move to US. After a few years, Nasreen returned to India.

