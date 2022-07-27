Taskforce suggests ban on inter-district motorcycle movement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 10:00 pm

Photo: Mumit M.
Photo: Mumit M.

The taskforce, formed to oversee the implementation of the recommendations of the National Roads Safety Council to strengthen discipline on roads and highways and control mishaps recommended ban of inter-district movement of motorcycles to reduce fatalities in road crashes.  

"There will be no ride sharing in the long-haul trips and inter district traveling. About 40% accidents take place due to the ride sharing which we have suggested to bring down," taskforce member and Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation President Shahjahan Khan made the suggestion at a meeting of the taskforce on Wednesday at the home ministry at the secretariat in the capital.

There has been no permanent decision yet in this regard, said Shahjahan Khan while responding to questions, adding: ban on still inter-district movement of motorcycles is still in effect. 

The government banned inter-district movement motorcycles during last Eid.     

Shahjahan Khan said that the taskforce has recommended to issue license for the drivers after dope test, increase the number of dope testing centres and reduce the test fee from present Tk900. 

The taskforce has also recommended to increase manpower in the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the number of highway police from the present 8,000 and traffic police in the capital, Shahjahan Khan added.

"The city corporations and municipalities have been extorting on the roads and highways in the name of toll collection. In a local government ministry circular issued in 2015, it was mentioned that no toll can be collected from highways or roads rather it will be collected only from the terminals," Shahjahan Khan alleged. 

"We have suggested to stop this extortion by the city corporations and municipalities by sending another letter to the LGRD," he added.  

