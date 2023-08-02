Govt will try to bring back Tarique, Zubaida: Law minister

The law minister further said the court had a responsibility to conduct the trial and it has completed it

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government will try to bring back BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman, who have been convicted in a corruption case today.

"It is the responsibility of the government to bring them back and execute the verdict. We will certainly make every effort to achieve that," he said while talking to journalists at the secretariat after the news of the judgment came on Wednesday (2 August).

The minister also said the judgment in the graft case against Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman is the reflection of rule of law prevailing in the country.

"I just think that it is the reflection that the rule of law is prevailing in the country. When the son of a country's prime minister commits such a crime, he should be given such an exemplary sentence," he said.

The law minister further said the court had a responsibility to conduct the trial and it has completed it.

Graft case: 9-year sentence for Tarique, 3-year for Zubaida

While replying to a question on BNP's 'dictated case' allegation, Anisul Huq questioned the basis of the accusation, saying, the case was filed on 26 September 2007, during the tenure of then military-backed caretaker government. 

"I have strong doubt regarding their [BNP] corresponding knowledge about the law. Tarique Rahman had already been convicted and sentenced in four cases, so none have any reason to tarnish his image afresh," the law minister added.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court today convicted and sentenced BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to nine-year imprisonment and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three-year jail in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth of Tk4.81 crore and concealing information about the wealth.

