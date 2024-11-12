Tarique Rahman's ex-PS Apu exempted from anti-terrorism act case

Bangladesh

BSS
12 November, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:40 pm

Related News

Tarique Rahman's ex-PS Apu exempted from anti-terrorism act case

Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal passed the order, allowing a plea filed by the defence

BSS
12 November, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Photo: Collected
Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Photo: Collected

A special court today (12 November) exempted BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's former private secretary (PS) Mia Nooruddin Apu from the charges of a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal passed the order, allowing a plea filed by the defence.

"The case was in the stage of recording depositions of the witnesses. It exempted all the accused including Apu from the charges, bringing an end to the deposition. It was a fake and fabricated case and today's order proved that once again," said the defence counsel Masud Ahmed Talukder.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other accused in the case are -- Atikur Rahman Atik, Mahmudul Hasan Ferdous, his nephew AM Ali Haider Nafiz, Joynal Abedin, Alamgir Hossain and Faizur Rahman.

According to the case document, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided an office in the city centre of Motijheel on 24 December 2018 and recovered a huge amount of money from there. 

At the time, the RAB team accused them of hoarding the money to influence the then elections.

 

Top News

Tarique Rahman / Anti-Terrorism Act

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

23h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

57m | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

1h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

1h | Videos
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

2h | Videos