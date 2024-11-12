Tarique Rahman's ex-PS Apu exempted from anti-terrorism act case

A special court today (12 November) exempted BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's former private secretary (PS) Mia Nooruddin Apu from the charges of a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal passed the order, allowing a plea filed by the defence.

"The case was in the stage of recording depositions of the witnesses. It exempted all the accused including Apu from the charges, bringing an end to the deposition. It was a fake and fabricated case and today's order proved that once again," said the defence counsel Masud Ahmed Talukder.

The other accused in the case are -- Atikur Rahman Atik, Mahmudul Hasan Ferdous, his nephew AM Ali Haider Nafiz, Joynal Abedin, Alamgir Hossain and Faizur Rahman.

According to the case document, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided an office in the city centre of Motijheel on 24 December 2018 and recovered a huge amount of money from there.

At the time, the RAB team accused them of hoarding the money to influence the then elections.