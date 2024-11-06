Tarique Rahman congratulates Trump

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump.

"We look to a future of strengthened ties and collaboration between our two nations," Tarique said in a Facebook post this evening (6 November).

Tarique, son of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, stated that this victory demonstrates America's robust democratic processes.

"The people of Bangladesh are eager to move forward with their own free and fair elections, and cement our shared commitment to democratic values and fundamental freedoms," he said.

Donald Trump was elected US president, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

Trump, 78, recaptured the White House today by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected, following a campaign of dark rhetoric that deepened the polarisation in the country.