Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin elected chairman of FBCCI's port and shipping standing committee 

In a significant development, Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin has been elected as the Chairman of the Port and Shipping Standing Committee of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the term 2023-25.

With over three decades of dedicated service in the port and shipping sector, Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin has emerged as a prominent figure in the industry.

Currently serving as the Managing Director of Saif Powertech Limited and holding the position of Senior Vice President at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, his extensive experience positions him as a leader in the field.

FBCCI leaders express confidence in Amin's capabilities, emphasising that his role as the chairman of such a crucial committee will bring a new level of expertise and vision to the port and shipping sector.

They anticipate that Amin's strong and visionary leadership, shaped by years of industry experience, will significantly contribute to the development and growth of this vital sector.

The FBCCI expects that under the guidance of Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, the members of the Port and Shipping Standing Committee will work diligently to identify and collectively address the challenges faced by the port and shipping sector.

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as stakeholders look forward to the positive impact of Amin's leadership in steering the committee towards effective solutions and advancements.