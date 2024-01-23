Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin elected chairman of FBCCI's port and shipping standing committee 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:04 am

Related News

Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin elected chairman of FBCCI's port and shipping standing committee 

With over three decades of dedicated service in the port and shipping sector, Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin has emerged as a prominent figure in the industry

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 11:04 am
Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin elected chairman of FBCCI&#039;s port and shipping standing committee 

In a significant development, Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin has been elected as the Chairman of the Port and Shipping Standing Committee of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the term 2023-25.

With over three decades of dedicated service in the port and shipping sector, Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin has emerged as a prominent figure in the industry. 

Currently serving as the Managing Director of Saif Powertech Limited and holding the position of Senior Vice President at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, his extensive experience positions him as a leader in the field.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

FBCCI leaders express confidence in Amin's capabilities, emphasising that his role as the chairman of such a crucial committee will bring a new level of expertise and vision to the port and shipping sector. 

They anticipate that Amin's strong and visionary leadership, shaped by years of industry experience, will significantly contribute to the development and growth of this vital sector.

The FBCCI expects that under the guidance of Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, the members of the Port and Shipping Standing Committee will work diligently to identify and collectively address the challenges faced by the port and shipping sector. 

This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as stakeholders look forward to the positive impact of Amin's leadership in steering the committee towards effective solutions and advancements.

Economy

FBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

42m | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

6h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

6h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

19h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

17h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

18h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

21h | Videos