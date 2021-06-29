Taposh’s instigation behind ACC’s move against me, claims Sayeed Khokon

Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon has claimed that mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh instigated the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take action against him and his family members.

"Eight bank accounts of me and my family have been confiscated. The ACC has violated the constitutional rights of me and my family through the courts by not giving me and any of my family members any chance to defend ourselves," said the former mayor in a press conference today at 11:30 am at the National Press Club.

Syeed Khokhon also addressed Taposh while speaking at the press conference, "Let me tell Taposh, the people know how many votes you got when you were elected. Residents of Dhaka are seeing your activities. Now you are blaming me for your failures? I will fight the legal battle with the people of Dhaka."

A Dhaka court on Monday ordered to freeze some eight bank accounts belonging to former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon and three of his family members.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order responding to a petition filed by ACC.

Jalal Uddin Ahmed, deputy director of the ACC, on Sunday requested the court to order for freezing of the bank accounts during the investigation of the allegations against them.

Three of the eight accounts belong to Sayeed Khokon's businesses. Apart from that, his mother Fatema Hanif has one account, sister Shahana Hanif has two and wife Farhana Alam has two accounts.

According to the ACC petition, a large sum of money was transacted through the accounts.