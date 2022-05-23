Taposh to remove Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House

Bangladesh

BSS
23 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Taposh to remove Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House

BSS
23 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:16 pm
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. Photo: Collected
Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. Photo: Collected

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today called for the immediate removal of Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi in Old Dhaka-Ruplal House to restore the heritage of Dhaka.

"Our Dhaka is built on the banks of the Buriganga River. But sadly, we can no longer see the river from this historic site... We will remove the Sadarghat Launch Terminal from Lalkuthi-Ruplal House as soon as possible." He made the comment while inspecting the project activities under the Dhaka City Neighborhood Upgradation Project (DCNUP) held at Lalkuthi premises in Sadarghat area this noon, said a press release.

Taposh urged the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to take immediate steps in this regard in a bid to restore the beauty and heritage of Dhaka by removing this part of the terminal.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcy Miang Tembon, country director of World Bank Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, "I am really surprised to see the Lalkuthi established in 1880. We vowed to stand by the Southern City Corporation in restoring the heritage."

"Ruplal House is under illegal occupation, I would like to request the mayor to remove the illegal occupants from there," said historian Professor Muntasir Mamun.

Regional Director of South Asia Sustainable Development John Roome, World Bank President of Bangladesh Institute of Planners Fazle Reza Sumon and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South City Farid Ahmed also spoke, among others.

Top News

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / DSCC / Sadarghat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

9h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

12h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

9h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

4h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

5h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

6h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature