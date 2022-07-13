Taposh orders demolition of high-rise structures on old Buriganga channel

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday ordered the demolition of parts of a 10-storey building and other high-rising structures on Buriganga Channel.

He gave the directions while visiting the re-excavation works of the channel.

One-half of the aforementioned building fell on the old Buriganga channel, hence the order.

Earlier, the mayor said that the re-excavation work of the Old channel of the Buriganga river will proceed in accordance with the CS Map.

The project will end within 14 February 2023, according to DSCC documents.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk 7,49,48,207.92.

DSCC authorities will also repair the sluice gates keeping the increased water flow during the monsoon season in mind.

Last year, a joint team of Dhaka district administration and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority conducted an eviction drive in the Buriganga's old channel following a High Court order of evicting 74 illegal structures that killed the channel.

However, many high-rising structures illegally built on it remained even after the drive.