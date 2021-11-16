Tanzanian ministers, Bangladesh FM keen to work on agriculture, blue economy

Bangladesh

Tanzanian ministers, Bangladesh FM keen to work on agriculture, blue economy

The Tanzanian ministers are visiting Dhaka for participating in the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of ministers and related meetings

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tanzania and Bangladesh are keen to work on agriculture, blue economy and other economic sectors through establishing official contacts.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki, MP, the Minister of Blue Economy and Fisheries of the United Republic of Tanzania, Abdullah Hussein Kombo and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP at the State Guest House Padma on Monday evening.

The ministers are visiting Dhaka for participating in the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of ministers and related meetings, read a press release.

At the outset of the meeting, the foreign minister said that he was glad to meet with the ministers of the government of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian Blue Economy and Fisheries minister expressed interest to know about the aquaculture, fisheries sectors, shipbuilding industry and horticultural sectors of Bangladesh. 

Both sides also highlighted the importance of exchanging business delegations to develop trade and economy. The Foreign minister sought cooperation of the Tanzanian government for the solution of the Rohingya crisis. 

Foreign Minister Momen narrated the development march of Bangladesh to the visiting ministers. He mentioned that under the visionary leadership of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh has attained remarkable socio-economic development.

He thanked the Tanzanian government for supporting Bangladesh Chairship at the Indian Ocean Rim Association.

Dr AK Momen commented that Bangladesh believes in economic growth and prosperity for all, read the statement.

He said that Bangladesh has attained remarkable success in many areas including creative economy for which Unesco has conferred the Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister lauded Tanzania for their elevation to a middle-income country.

He also added that Bangladesh believes in multilateralism. Dr Momen also mentioned that under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been able to achieve tremendous success in agriculture and socio-economic areas.

During the meeting both sides agreed to cooperate in different sectors of agriculture including fisheries, livestock, horticulture and aquaculture.

