Tanvir was set to go to Malaysia, but returns home in coffin two days later

Azizul Shonchay
03 June, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 12:27 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Twenty-year-old Tanvir from Brahmanbaria had a dream.

He dreamt of going to Malaysia. He wanted to settle there. He even gave a broker Tk6 lakh and was set to board a flight on 31 May.

However, just like the previous few times, the broker informed Tanvir that the flight had been postponed.

Tanvir could not manage a seat on the flight even after reaching Dhaka. Yesterday, he returned home for the last time as a corpse.

"Tanvir called me and told me that the flight was cancelled and he was returning home. I bought litchi from the market for my son and cooked his favourite, chicken and beef, at home," said his mother, Sharmin Akhter.

"Who knew something like this would happen to my only son?" she added.

On 31 May, as Tanvir and his father were returning to Brahmanbaria on a train, he fell into the Meghna River when the train was crossing the Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge in Kishoreganj's Bhairab Upazila.

"After the train left Bhairab station, Tanvir stood near the train door to escape the crowd and heat. He fell into the river when the train was crossing the bridge," said Meraj Mollah, Tanvir's father.

His body was recovered from Narsingdi's Raipur area yesterday afternoon.

Tanvir's maternal uncle, Imran Hossain, said broker Alomgir, who had promised Tanvir a job at a supershop in Malaysia, has been absconding since the incident.

Tanvir's father ran a departmental store in Brahmanbaria. Tanvir was the youngest of two siblings.

Tanvir's father said if the broker had kept his word, Tanvir might not have died.

"Even with all the contract money, the broker could not send Tanvir abroad. That day [31 May] was very hot and the train was crowded. So he left his seat and stood at the train's door," he added.

