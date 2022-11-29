Tannery workers demand higher wages to avert malnutrition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:04 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Tannery Workers Union and Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office demanded the speedy establishment of a full-fledged 50-bed hospital for leather industry workers and a hike in their wages to prevent malnutrition.

Apart from this, they also demanded factory authorities provide better foods for workers and requested the government and employers to ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers.

They made the demands at a press briefing on 'Health Conditions and Health Protection of Leather Industry Workers' on Tuesday jointly with the Bangladesh Labour Rights Journalists Forum at the Bangladesh Press Council Conference Hall in Dhaka, organised by the

Tannery Workers Union and Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office.

President of Tannery Workers' Union, Abul Kalam Azad, presided over the meeting. 

The main negotiator, Dr Belal Ahmed, said every factory should be promoted as a safe and hygienic factory to ensure the health and safety of workers. For this to happen, owners have to come forward. He added that regular skill development and health awareness training should be provided to workers and management personnel to avoid accidents.

