Tanker with 30 barrels oil seized in Ctg 

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized an oil tanker along with 30 barrels of oil while it was stealing oil from a commercial ship stationed at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port.

Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of coast guard headquarters, said a notorious gang has been involved in oil theft activities, targeting the commercial vessels docked off the coast of Chittagong.

"Acting on a tip-off, a coast guard teamship Porte Grande intercepted an oil tanker named MV Water Power today. The vessel was found with 30 barrels of stolen oil on board while anchored at Chittagong port," he told the media.

Meanwhile, the crew members of the tanker managed to run away.

The seized oil tanker and illegal oil were later handed over to customs for further legal proceedings.

