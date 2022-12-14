Oil tanker lorry catches fire in front of Dhaka airport's 3rd terminal

An oil tanker lorry caught on fire in front of the under-construction third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The fire broke out at around 10am on Wednesday (14 December), confirmed Shahadat Hossain, duty officer of the Fire Service Civil Defence headquarters.

He said, "We responded to the distress call at 10:11am."

A total of four fire fighting units are currently working to bring the fire under control, he informed.