Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah becomes a steering committee member of YoungShip International

Interport Group Managing Director Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah has recently become a steering committee member of YoungShip International, an IMO working group, for the 2023-2024 term, reads a press release.

Established in Norway in 2004, YoungShip is a global non-profit organisation focused on nurturing young professionals in the maritime and ocean industry. It aims to shape the maritime sector's future by inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah has said, "Our main goal at YoungShip International is to develop young talents in the global maritime industry, increasing community awareness on shipping, technical issues, environmental issues, sustainability, and green shipping, through innovative initiatives and collaboration with the UN agency International Maritime Organization (IMO). With the support of IMO, we shall strive to drive positive change, advocate for sustainability, and empower future industry leaders worldwide, including in Bangladesh.

Tanjil is a young visionary in Bangladesh's maritime sector. As managing director of Interport Group, he has been committed to customer satisfaction, innovation, sustainability, and excellence. He has also been the youngest elected director of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association (BSAA) for two consecutive terms.

Tanjil is also a standing committee member on blue economy and industry academia at the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As founder and chairperson of the Next Generation, a young professionals' forum at the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Bangladesh, Tanjil nurtures and empowers young professionals in logistics and transport sectors, proving his commitment to industry talents and innovation.