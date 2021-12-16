Tangail glass factory fire under control

The massive fire that broke out last night at Nasir Glass and Industries Limited in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila has been brought under control.

"Total nine firefighting units worked to put out the blaze at around 2pm on Thursday," said Rezaul Karim, assistant director of Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

The officer said, "The fire broke out at the glassware factory around 11pm on Wednesday. It was primarily learned that the fire originated at the warehouse of the factory on the ground floor. No casualties have been reported yet."

"The fire has been brought under control after a long frantic effort. The amount of damage can not be ascertained yet, "said the factory's AGM Jaynal Abedin.