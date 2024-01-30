Take stern action against graft, reform financial sector: President tells newly elected MPs

President Shahabuddin addresses the opening session of the newly elected 12th Parliament on Tuesday. Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged all concerned to take stern actions against corruption alongside reforming the financial sector.

"Uncertainty is increasing in the global economy due to geopolitical instability. In this regard, if the global economic crisis occurs, it will also affect us," he said.

He was addressing the opening session of the newly elected 12th Parliament.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The president's speech was approved by the cabinet.

The current parliament was formed through the 7 January national election.

He underlined the necessity to make the required preparations for the upcoming global crisis.

He said the production system of the agricultural sector must be sustained, with emphasis on the production of high-value crops.

The president also called for the use of advanced agricultural technology to boost production.

He also said agricultural storage and agro processing industries should be developed.

"It is necessary to sign and implement bilateral and regional trade and investment agreements so that Bangladeshi products can have access to duty-free benefits in the export market, " he said.

He also pointed out strengthening deep sea gas and oil exploration activities in order to ensure energy security.

"New labour markets should be explored so that skilled labour can be exported in addition to creating skilled human resources," President Shahabuddin said.

Concerning the election, he said a group tried to obstruct the peaceful course of democracy by creating violence and conflict. Their anti-democratic and violent activities temporarily left people in a state of anxiety, but the spirit of democracy did not deter voters from voting.

"All the measures adopted by the government and the Election Commission have been beneficial due to the spontaneity and active participation of the mass people," he said .

He also said the parties abstaining from election participation carried out their political programmes without any hindrance.

He hoped that the political parties of the country would shun violence and anarchy and carry out constructive programmes in non-violent ways for the establishment of constitutional rights and the welfare of the people and democracy.

"It is expected that the government will also play an appropriate role in this regard," he said.

Out of 299 seats up for vote, AL won 223, JP 11, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one each, and independent candidates 62 seats. As many as 58 independent candidates belong to the ruling party.

At the beginning of the sitting, the speaker and deputy speaker of the House were elected and were sworn in by the president.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Shamsul Haque Tuku are continuing in their post as speaker and deputy Leader of the House as the AL parlimentary party in a meeting already nominated them for this posts.

First lady Rebeka Sultana and secretaries concerned to the president were present at the president box of the parliament.