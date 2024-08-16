Take steps to restore democratic order through 'inclusive' process: UN tells Bangladesh interim govt

The UN human rights office has urged the Bangladesh interim government to take steps to restore democratic order and rule of law through an "inclusive and participatory" process guided by human rights.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in its set of recommendations, urged to ensure the transition is conducted in a transparent and accountable way that is inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.

In its report titled "Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh" the UN rights body asked the interim government to develop a systematic approach to vetting for any appointments to and dismissals from the judiciary, security sector and other institutions.

The report also asked the interim government to provide law enforcement agencies with clear instructions limiting the use of force, and especially firearms, in line with international human rights standards, ceasing any use of pellet guns, and, when use of force is absolutely necessary and proportionate, prioritising instead restrained use of less-lethal weapons; emphasize a de-escalation approach to all public order management.

The UN rights body asked the interim government to allow the media to operate freely and safely without intimidation or reprisals. Ensure access to information and freedom of the press.

Other recommendations put forward for the interim government are:

Refrain from deploying Border Guards and Rapid Action Battalions to any protest or other public order management tasks and initiate a comprehensive review of these forces, their functions, command, control and accountability mechanisms and operational doctrines;

Ensure that injured protesters, security forces, and bystanders promptly receive all necessary medical care. Facilitate unhindered access to medical treatment and support for all affected individuals;

Facilitate peaceful protests without discrimination, while protecting public and private property from unlawful violence;

Instruct law enforcement agencies and other government forces to protect populations at risk against any retaliatory or revenge violence, including minority communities, and diligently investigate any cases and prosecute identified perpetrators. Publish the number of arrests, and related charges in relation to the protests or any revenge violence and immediately inform and provide access to the families and legal counsel of those detained. Immediately release those arbitrarily detained and ensure all others are promptly brought before a court and afforded bail where possible. Ensure due process and legal representation for all detainees;

Establish a comprehensive independent, impartial, and transparent investigation in line with international human rights standards into all recent cases involving serious injuries, deaths, or the use of firearms by security forces or other violent actors that can hold those responsible accountable. Ensure accountability for those who used or ordered the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force and provide reparation and effective remedies to victims;

Protect all related evidence, including CCTV footage and other recordings, to ensure accountability and support for future investigations. Safeguard evidence to prevent tampering, damage or loss and take appropriate disciplinary and criminal action against anyone involved in such deleterious action;

Consider establishing broader truth and accountability measures beyond investigation of the most recent events, with the assistance of international human rights mechanisms;

Facilitate open dialogue to address social, economic, and political grievances, aiming for lasting solutions that serve the interests of all people in Bangladesh. Promote inclusive dialogue to enhance a participatory approach to decision-making;

Guarantee non-recurrence by preventing further unnecessary and disproportionate use of force, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances. Suspend security officials involved, including at the command level, pending a full, independent, and impartial investigation.