Take steps to produce only 100% renewable energy, says HC to govt

The High Court has called on the government to undertake effective initiatives to produce 100% renewable energy and to stop the use of fossil fuels, in order to protect the environment and help curb the ill effects of climate change.



It also asked the government to establish a 'wetland ministry' to protect, improve, and preserve wetlands across the country.

The court made these observations in the full verdict declaring illegal, the Sonargaon Economic Zone and the Sonargaon Resort City project in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila.

On 2 December, 2020, the HC bench of Justice Mohammad Ashraful Kamal and Justice Rajik-Al-Jalil gave the verdict following a final hearing of a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).

The court also advised that there be a fast-track enactment of a renewable energy law, the establishment of a Ministry of Renewable Energy, the formation of a National Renewable Energy Commission, and the adoption of a master plan to make Bangladesh a 100% renewable energy-reliant country along the lines of German policy.

"Fresh water is the most valuable thing in any region. So there should be no development plan that harms fresh water in any way, " the court said.

Placing emphasis on stopping the use of fossil fuels, in the verdict, the HC observed it is now universally acknowledged that fresh water for daily use and for crop production is more valuable than oil. That is, human beings and animals can survive without fuel oil or fossil fuels, but they cannot do without fresh water.

Citing various studies and data, the court said that in the very near future, a gallon of fresh water will have to be bought at 10 times the price for the same volume of oil.

The full verdict concerning the Sonargaon economic zone and the resort, says sustainable development is not viable or acceptable when harming nature, environment, and our surroundings.

Rather, economic development through the protection, preservation, and development of nature and the environment, brings long term equality, harmony, and peace.

Regarding the verdict, BELA's chief executive, advocate Syeda Rizwana Hassan, told The Business Standard: "Among the many observations and directives in the verdict, the call for renewable energy production to conserve fresh water is a landmark one. The court also gave a clear message on the protection of agricultural land and wetlands from land grabbers. The verdict is a landmark one against influential people and in favor of the legitimate interests of farmers."

In the full verdict, the court said a copy of this judgment should be sent directly to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her special attention, so that she can take urgent steps to protect all wetlands in Bangladesh on her own initiative.

Sources said Unique Properties Development Limited started the Sonargaon Resort City project by filling wetlands and parts of the Meghna River, and agricultural lands, in the six mouzas of Pirojpur Union in Sonargaon upazila.

BELA filed a writ petition in 2014 challenging the validity of the project and the High Court issued a ruling after the hearing on 2 March of that year.

In the ruling, the court prohibited Unique Properties from land filling in the area.