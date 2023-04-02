Take step to stop open defecation, smoking: HC

The High Court (HC) today (2 April) ordered authorities concerned to take effective steps as per law to stop open defecation, smoking and spitting in public places.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

Advocate Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, aided by Jahidul Karim Miyaji, moved the plea before the court, while Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud argued for the state.

Manobadhikar O Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (MOSUS) Chairman Advocate Dr Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan filed the writ on 11 March, pleading for court's direction in implementing Police Ordinance Act to stop open defecation, smoking and spitting in public places. The petition also pleaded formulating particular act and code in this regard.

Officials concerned including Health secretary and LGRD Secretary were made respondents in the writ.