Take step to stop open defecation, smoking: HC

Bangladesh

BSS
02 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

Take step to stop open defecation, smoking: HC

BSS
02 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today (2 April) ordered authorities concerned to take effective steps as per law to stop open defecation, smoking and spitting in public places.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam passed the order after holding hearing on a writ petition filed in this regard.

Advocate Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan, aided by Jahidul Karim Miyaji, moved the plea before the court, while Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud argued for the state.

Manobadhikar O Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (MOSUS) Chairman Advocate Dr Md Golam Rahman Bhuiyan filed the writ on 11 March, pleading for court's direction in implementing Police Ordinance Act to stop open defecation, smoking and spitting in public places. The petition also pleaded formulating particular act and code in this regard.

Officials concerned including Health secretary and LGRD Secretary were made respondents in the writ.

Top News

High Court (HC) / Public Smoking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

5h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

8h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

1h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

3h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

6h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend