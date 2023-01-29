PM Hasina urges police to serve people with professionalism and sympathy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (29 January) asked the members of Bangladesh Police to reach its services to the doorstep of the people, upholding the concept of citizen services in the modern time.

"The police services will have to be reached to the doorstep of mass people, prioritizing the concept of the citizen services in the modern time so that the police could gain the confidence of the people," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the passing-out parade of the 38 BCS Police Batch at Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah, Rajshahi.

She said the police need to win the public trust as cooperation from the people is very essential when they go to tackle any disaster, contain terrorism and do any other work.

Sheikh Hasina asked the police to ensure that the people feel safe getting the help of the police during any danger. "Keeping it in mind, police should gain the confidence of the people with your professionalism and sympathy," she added.

Referring to the country's graduation to a developing economy she said they would build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country, maintaining the continuity of the current development pace.

"We will develop this country further in line with the spirit of the Liberation War, reaching the benefits of the independence to the doorsteps of the country's people," she said.

"So, you should perform your proper responsibilities accordingly. None would be able to drag Bangladesh back (towards the opposite direction) anymore," she added.

Noting that Bangladesh Police has shown their competency in containing drugs, corruption, cybercrimes and other organised crimes, the prime minister asked the fresh officers to work accordingly in order to take Bangladesh forward.

The prime minister praised Bangladesh Police for its commendable role in curbing manmade disasters like bomb attacks, arson violence, militancy and drug abuse.

In an oblique reference to the anti-liberation forces, she said "They always want to resort to such activities so that Bangladesh would no way be able to move forward,"

She extended her sincere thanks to Bangladesh Police for working by even risking their lives to protect the people's lives and property from such violence and criminal activities.

"Bangladesh Police has been playing a very commendable role in containing such bombers, terrorism, militancy, and drugs with professionalism and competence," she said.

The premier handed over awards to five probationer assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) for their outstanding performance achieving excellence in different fields during the one-year ASP Probationer training course.

Shakibul Alam Bhuiyan received the award of "Best Probationer" while Jahangir Kabir got the award of "Best Academic Performer," Russel Rana obtained the award of Best Shooter, Sajjadur Rahman won the award of "Best Horsemanship" and Shuvra Deb received the award of "Best In-Field Performer" from the prime minister.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina reviewed the parade, riding an open jeep, and received salute of the march-past of smartly turned out contingents of the police from the saluting dais.

On her arrival at the police academy, the premier was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Principal (Additional IG) of Bangladesh Police Academy Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique.