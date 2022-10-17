Take quick action against encroachers on Kaptai Lake: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

Take quick action against encroachers on Kaptai Lake: HC

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Kaptai Lake
Photo: TBS

The High Court on Monday asked the authorities concerned to take immediate action to stop land filling, encroachment, construction of dams, and other infrastructures on the Kaptai Lake in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

After hearing a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), the HC bench, comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi, passed the order.

Rangamati deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, Rangamati sadar upazila nirbahi officer and sadar municipal mayor, Bangladesh fisheries development corporation manager, Rangamati sadar assistant commissioner (land), and Kotwali thana officer-in-charge (OC), were asked to submit a report within two weeks after implementing the order.

At the same time, the court ordered the officials concerned to survey the Kaptai Lake in the hill tracts and submit the list of illegal occupants within 30 days.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why their inaction to demolish all infrastructures, dams, eviction of all the encroachers, and removal of permanent and temporary structures on the Kaptai Lake should not be declared illegal.
Environment secretary, local government secretary, director general and director (enforcement) of environment department, chairman of Bangladesh fisheries development corporation, deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Rangamati and five others were made respondents to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Manzil Morshed moved for the petitioner in the court while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan appeared for the state.

After the order, lawyer Manzil Morshed told the media that Kaptai Lake is an artificial reservoir. It has specific boundaries. But influential people have slowly taken over the border, prompting the writ. 

Top News / Court

Kaptai Lake / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

7h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

7h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

8h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

19m | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

2h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

23h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine