Countrymen now consider police as their friend: PM

Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the police officers of higher ranks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday (29 February). Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the police officers of higher ranks at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday (29 February). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 February) said police have regained the trust of the people, who now consider law enforcers as their friends. 

Addressing the police officers of higher ranks at Prime Minister's Office today (29 November), she said, "Now they [police] have regained the trust of people. The countrymen consider the police as their friend and a place of trust. Police have earned this trust and confidence through their works."

The premier also asked the police personnel to consider the people as their near and dear ones.

She said, "In any workplace, you [police] should always consider the countrymen as near and dear ones and serve them."

The PM also brought attention to new crimes which are emerging with the advent of advanced technology, and asked the police personnel to take necessary preparations to thwart the diversified crimes.

"As the technology advances, new types of crimes are emerging. So, our police force should be prepared to deal with them properly," she said while addressing the police officers of higher ranks at Prime Minister's Office.  

The premier said her government is very careful about the capability of police and has a close eye on the issue.

