Take JU rape case seriously: Chunnu to govt

Opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Monday asked the government to take seriously the recent rape incident in Jahangirnagar University.

He made this demand while participating in an unscheduled discussion in the parliament.

Referring to the rape incident, the Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said that such incidents had happened in Jahangirnagar University and such incidents in higher education institutions is just degradation of an educational institution.

"Due to various reasons such cases are not prosecuted at the right time," he said.

He requested the education minister to look into whether the academic environment is good or not.

"Are the students of this university not whipped?" he questioned.

"The Education Minister should look into why such incidents took place in the Jahangirnagar University," he said.

He also asked the home minister to arrange proper trial with strict measures at the right time.