'Take care, Ma': Shanto's last words over phone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 09:33 pm

Rokeya Akhtar lost her son in the tragic fire at Bailey Road’s Green Cozy Cottage on Thursday (29 February) night. Photo: Collected
Rokeya Akhtar lost her son in the tragic fire at Bailey Road’s Green Cozy Cottage on Thursday (29 February) night. Photo: Collected

Shanto, 23, employed as a restaurant worker at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage, chose to prioritise family responsibilities over education, returned home in a coffin on Friday. The sounds of grief resonate in the eyes of his mother, neighbours, and his same-aged peers.

"Before his demise, Shanto perhaps sensed that he was going to be detached from his family. My son never makes video calls. Yesterday, he made a video call. I inquired about him, but he brushed it off, saying, 'Nothing happened to me. Take care, Ma.' A few moments later, we heard that the restaurant was on fire," Shanto's mother Rokeya Akhtar told The Business Standard.

Rokeya Akhtar's cries and wailings are as poignant as it is painful, who lost her son in the tragic fire at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage on Thursday night. Shanto's father, Amzad Hossain, an expatriate from Bhuigarh Paschim Para area in Narayanganj's Fatullah, expresses his anguish over phone.

Shanto was staying with his father in Saudi Arabia about a year ago.

According to his family members, Shanto was always cool-headed. Among two brothers and a sister, he was the eldest and responsible from a young age. 

As his father was not able to benefit by doing business abroad, Shanto chose to support his family by working in a restaurant, putting his education aside. 

Pranto Hossain, the brother of the deceased, said, "Last night, I came to know that a fire had erupted at Bailey Road's Kacchi Bhai restaurant in Dhaka. I quickly realised that my brother works in that building. 

"I attempted to call him immediately, but his phone was switched off. In the middle of the night, I received information from someone who works with my brother that his body is at the hospital. Today (1 March), I brought his body home."

Local Union Parishad member Masud Mia was present to console the family upon hearing the news of the death.

He expressed, "Having recognised them as long-time residents of my area, I learned that the young man's father is currently abroad and unable to return. Their financial condition is unfavourable. I urge the government to extend financial support to them."

