Take actions against Cumilla councilor for pushing Covid-19 jabs: Probe

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 10:27 am

Representational photo
Representational photo

A probe committee formed over the controversial incident of administering the Covid vaccine jabs in a councilor's office found the ward councilor and supervisor of the vaccination center guilty and recommended taking action against them.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said the committee has recommended taking action against the involved Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) Councilor Nadia Nasrin and supervisor of the center Md Muzibur Rahman Saturday.

The investigation report was sent to the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Department Thursday through CCC and the Director-General of the Health Directorate was informed about it, Dr Mobarak said.

Nadia Nasrin, the councilor representing wards 4, 5 & 6, has been accused of giving Moderna vaccine doses to 125 people without any authorisation from the health authorities.

According to the Civil Surgeon office, on August 9, the vaccination drive was suspended at Harun Government Primary School in ward number 6 owing to some chaos and clashes.

Meanwhile, councilor Nasrin took some vials of Covid shots and syringes from the center to her office, determined to carry on the vaccination drive, where people were being administered with the first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

On August 12, immediately after some photos of the councilor pushing jabs went viral on social media, a three-member probe committee was formed convened by the coordinator of Civil Surgeon office Hasan Mahmud Iqbal.

The committee was asked to submit the report by August 14, but it was submitted on August 18 after increasing the time.

Nadia claims that she is a certified vaccine pusher, and no one who received the jab from her has made any complaints and it caused no harm to any of the jab receivers.

