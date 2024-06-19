Take action to prevent diarrhoea outbreak in flood affected Sylhet: Health minister orders officials

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has directed the doctors and health officials to take necessary measures to combat the outbreak of diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases in Sylhet's flood affected areas.

Speaking at an emergency meeting with Sylhet divisional health officials today (19 June), the minister said adequate saline and medicines should be stocked in hospitals and medical centres to tackle outbreaks of diarrhoea and water-borne diseases.

Additionally, he ordered hospitals to keep enough antivenom to treat snake bites.

The minister also urged everyone to follow proper hygiene practices.

In the meeting, the health minister instructed officials concerned to discuss with the members of parliament of the flood-affected areas and take necessary measures to provide proper medical care.

Around seven lakh people in Sylhet district are affected in the flood, with new areas becoming submerged. Approximately 50,000 people are currently trapped in the waterlogged city.

Despite the heavy rains in Sylhet slightly subsiding over the past 24 hours, continuous mountain runoff has exacerbated the floods.