Take action against govt officials if allegations surface: Cabinet secretary

Amid widespread graft allegations against government officials, the cabinet division today (4 July) decided that action must be taken if any allegation is raised against the officials.

"There have been discussions about strict monitoring of subordinate offices providing services to the public. It has been instructed that any complaints from the public will be taken seriously, and necessary actions will be promptly taken," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters after a meeting with the government secretaries at the Secretariat.

Apart from addressing complaints, secretaries of each ministry and department have been instructed to strictly monitor the proper delivery of services in their subordinate organisations.

Responding to a query about whether there had been any discussion about corruption among government officials, the cabinet secretary said, "No, our focus is not on individual officials. We do not convene all secretaries to address specific misconduct or complaints as they arise."

He further said the meeting discussed budget implementation and the election manifesto, as well as the progress in implementing instructions given by the prime minister in official matters.

Hot on the heels of an anti-graft drive which has seen many top current and former government officials come under the radar over amassing illegal wealth, the Cabinet Division today (4 July) summoned all government secretaries for a meeting.

The cabinet division sent a letter on Tuesday (2 July), requesting secretaries' direct attendance instead of sending representatives.

This gathering is the second of its kind since the current government took office. The first meeting was held in February.

Notable figures such as former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and National Board of Revenue officer Matiur Rahman have caused a stir in the public sphere after their unusually large assets were detailed in recent disclosures.

In response to these events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced an anti-corruption campaign in the National Parliament on 29 June.

Following the cabinet committee meeting last Monday (1 July), Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said in a press conference that the Prime Minister has instructed secretaries to devise action plans from the beginning of the fiscal year to ensure the smooth implementation of the 2024-25 budget.

Responding to questions during the press conference, the cabinet secretary reaffirmed the government's firm stance against corruption, emphasising that all necessary instruments are being employed to enforce this decision.