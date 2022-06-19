Take action against contractor if project not implemented on time: PM

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:14 pm

She asked to ensure necessary allocation for implementation of nationally important projects

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed authorities concerned to take action against the contractors as per the Public Procurement Rules if projects are not completed on time despite adequate funds.

In a letter sent to different ministries by the prime minister's office (PMO) on 13 June, the premier issued 15 directives that include proper allocation of funds, and prioritisation of ongoing projects rather than adopting new projects.

She also directed officials concerned to give more importance to the almost-completed projects and ensure that vehicles used in those projects are returned to authorities within 60 days of project completion.

Allocations for essential projects related to food security, agricultural productivity, electricity, energy, social security and health care should get importance, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that efforts should be made to curb the trend of increasing the duration and costs of the projects.

The prime minister directed to take necessary steps to hold the concerned persons accountable for each and every work done after the completion of the project.

She asked to ensure necessary allocation for implementation of nationally important projects, special projects, foreign-aided projects, fast-track projects, and mega projects.

In case of undertaking a project for the construction and repair of dams, the district administration will send the necessary video footage to the ministry concerned to verify the previous condition of the dam. The ministry will then examine the footage and make a decision, Sheikh Hasina said.

Instructing to keep the navigation channels intact in case of construction of new roads and bridges over canals and rivers, the prime minister said, "Land should be reserved for water reservoirs at certain distances along the road. Besides, arrangements should be made for rainwater to easily enter the reservoir from the road."
According to the prime minister's directives, new projects should be taken after properly verifying the feasibility study. In the case of hiring a firm for a feasibility study, the qualifications and experience of the firm should be properly examined.

