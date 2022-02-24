Tafsir Awal free to travel abroad, HC rules

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 05:45 pm

The High Court (HC) on Thursday announced a verdict allowing Tafsir Mohammad Awal, son of BNP leader Abdul Awal Mintoo, to travel abroad.

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman declared the judgment disposing a writ petition by Tafsir challenging a travel ban on him by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

 

Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Barrister Shakib Mahbub appeared for the petitioner in the court, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC, and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state on the day.

On 4 November 2020, the ACC, without filing any case, had issued a travel ban on Tafsir Awal, his lawyer Barrister Mostafizur told The Business Standard.

As there is no case and no specific allegation against him, Tafsir wrote to the authorities concerned including the ACC more than once to review the decision. A legal notice was served on the ACC to withdraw the decision as well, but to no avail, according to the lawyer.

Tafsir later filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the ACC's order, following which the court, in an interim order, allowed him to leave the country.

The son of the BNP leader last week sought an extension to the HC order, prompting the court to seek information on his current whereabouts.

According to Tafsir's lawyer, he is currently residing in the United Kingdom.

The lawyer said the Appellate Division in a rule in March last year said that the ACC will need approval from the court concerned to ban a person from going abroad during an ongoing investigation.

No such law regarding imposition of embargo on corruption suspects or the accused leaving the country exists at present.

But the ACC had filed no application seeking approval to impose a travel ban on Tafsir.

