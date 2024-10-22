Synovia pharma seeks government help amid ex-employees' rampage

Synovia Pharma PLC authorities have sought government help for the atrocities at their headquarters by the ex-employees forcibly entering their headquarters, vandalising property, and harming innocent staff.

In a press conference held yesterday at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital, the organisation sought the help of the home affairs adviser and law enforcement agencies in the ongoing struggle.

The organisation said that former employees of the company attempted to illegally occupy Synovia's office on 7 August entering the premises and took positions within the office. On 21 October, when current employees asked them to vacate the premises, the ex-employees responded by physically assaulting the staff.

Later, the company normalised the situation with the help of the army, but after the army personnel left, they again broke the lock of the office and entered inside. They beat the security guard and OFC assistant inside the prison. Synovia authorities seek the help of the government to take legal action in view of this untoward incident.

The Chief Operating Officer of Sinovoy Pharma, Mueen Uddani Majumdar said, "I request to take necessary measures to manage the normal business activities of the company including opening the blocked office."

In a written statement, the company revealed that former employees have been protesting ever since Sanofi Bangladesh sold its shares to the Paris-based multinational, Sanofi Group, in 2019. Although Sanofi officials extended an invitation to the striking workers for discussions, the workers declined without providing any valid reason. In recent days, however, they have escalated their actions by occupying the office.