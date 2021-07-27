Symon attempts Guinness World Record with largest Bangladeshi flag of envelopes

Craft-artist Symon Imran Hyder has attempted a Guinness World Record by making the largest Bangladesh national flag with envelopes.

The title of the new record is "Largest Envelope Mosaic (flag)".

Around 16,000 envelopes were required to make the flag measuring 240 square meter size. It took more than 5 hours to make this 20m L X 12m W giant national flag of Bangladesh.

Symon stated that he is dedicating this work to the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his inspiration of any positive work and creation is the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also mentioned that he is working on a few other projects which will also highlight Bangladesh's name in the global arena.

The event 'Durnibar Bangladesh' was held in InterContinental Dhaka (ballroom) on 24 July upon the approved application from Guinness authority.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Md Murad Hassan was present as the chief guest while Razee Mohammad Fakhrul MP and Writer Muntassir Mamoon were special guests at the programme.

It was a public restricted event where full activities had been conducted maintaining health guidelines for covid-19.