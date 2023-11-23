Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, rest of the country restored after 13 hrs

File photo of a train passing through Sylhet train station. Photo: UNB
File photo of a train passing through Sylhet train station. Photo: UNB

Train communication between Sylhet, Dhaka and the rest of the country was restored today after 13 hours following the derailment of two wagons of an oil-carrying train at Badgaon in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj district.

Abul Khayer Chowdhury, station master of Shayestaganj Railway Junction, said train communication of Sylhet with the rest of the country was suspended at 8 pm on Wednesday as two wagons of an oil-carrying train veered off the tracks.

At 2:30am, a rescue train from Akhaura rushed to the spot and conducted the salvage operation.

Train communication resumed around 8:45am today, he said

Sylhet / rail communication / transport

