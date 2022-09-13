Sylhet transport workers on indefinite strike, obstruct traffic movement

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Sylhet transport workers' unions announced an indefinite strike on Wednesday after their five-point demand had not been met despite holding various protest programmes in the city.

Since morning yesterday, transport workers took to the roads at various intersections and Sylhet city entrances, blocking movement of private vehicles, trucks, CNG-run auto rickshaws and even state-owned BRTC buses, causing great suffering for long-distance passengers as well as those travelling within the city.

Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Coordination Council, consisting of six organisations of transport workers, called this strike in Sylhet district.

Layek Ahmad came to Sylhet from Habiganj by a BRTC bus on Tuesday morning. Before entering the city, the transport workers stopped his bus at Abdus Samad Azad Square in South Surma.

Expressing his anger, Layek said, "I have no objection to the strike, but why should they stop the movement of government vehicles? I have been standing here for an hour since getting off the bus. I have not yet found any vehicle to go to the city."

Bank officer Saimum Hossain faced the same in the Upashahar area in the city on his way to the office by his private car.

He said, "I am not a transport worker. I drive to my office and my kid's school. Why will they stop my car? This is bullying!"

Denying the allegations, Zakaria Ahmad, general secretary, Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Coordinating Council, said no one was forced off their vehicles and private vehicles were not stopped.

Many drivers from outside Sylhet, who do not know about the strike, are coming to Sylhet and the transport workers have taken positions at several positions to inform them The workers have taken positions at several intersections to inform them about the protests.

The demands of the transport workers are:  to stop harassment by imposing wrecker charge and other fines by traffic police; withdrawal of the police commissioner, deputy commissioner (traffic) and additional deputy commissioner (traffic) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police; file vehicle fitness cases properly; stop harassment of workers' unions in Sylhet Labour Court and withdrawal of workers' representative Nazmul Alam Roman from the court; reopen stone quarries closed following the directions of the Supreme Court; repair all dilapidated roads in Sylhet; ban CNG-auto rickshaws, auto bikes, battery-run rickshaws, and vehicles from other districts.

Sylhet / traffic congestion / strike

Comments

