Sylhet tourism laid low by floods

Babul Ahmed runs a resort and a restaurant in Jaflong – one of the major tourist attractions in Sylhet – but has kept the businesses closed since 25 June owing to the floods.

"There have been no tourists here since the last Eid. So we do not have a business either. As a result, we have been counting losses for about two months," Babul, owner of Green Resort and Green Restaurant, told The Business Standard.

Hundreds of permanent and temporary businesses have developed in the Jaflong area around tourists visiting the region.

Last Sunday, all business establishments except one or two were closed. Even those that were open had no buyers. Indeed, the entire Jaflong area was empty; not a single tourist was there.

Abdur Rahim, who works as a photographer for tourists in Jaflong, said visitors have not come here at all since the floods struck the area. "We are almost jobless because tourists do not come."

All tourist spots in Sylhet face a similar situation as they have been without visitors for more than a month and a half due to the floods battering the region in two phases.

People concerned note that Sylhet receives the highest number of tourists in the monsoon. That has to do with the fact that the hills, waterfalls, haors, water bodies, and rivers are the most beautiful places in the rainy season.

But this time the picture is different. There are no tourists in the region even in the rainy season. Entrepreneurs in the tourism sector have suffered huge losses in consequence. It is believed that the losses will exceed Tk1,000 crore.

According to businessmen, the tourism sector, which had been completely stagnant for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, started recovering this year. Last Eid, a record number of tourists flocked to Sylhet. However, the tourism industry has been at a standstill since May when Sylhet was hit by severe floods, which were said to be the worst in 18 years.

The floods hit the region again in mid-June. Public opinion is that the current floods are the most horrific of all time. Many tourist spots have also been submerged in floodwaters. Tourists have been staying away from Sylhet since May. Most areas are still submerged in water.

Bichnakandi is one of the tourist destinations in Sylhet. In the monsoon, the rivers, waterfalls and hills of this place turn enchanting. But this time there are no tourists at Bichnakandi.

Amir Hossain, general secretary of the traders association of Bichnakandi Tourism Centre, said at the spot there are more than 50 shops, including restaurants. All the shops have remained closed for a month and a half. The traders have suffered huge losses. Many are passing through a miserable phase.

In the rainy season, tourist numbers rise in Tanguar Haor of Sunamganj. But with Sunamganj being the worst hit in the floods, there have been no tourists.

Askar Ali, who drives an engine boat in Tahirpur, said, "I built my boat beautifully to transport tourists. It has facilities for night halt and cooking. Now there are no tourists, so this boat is being used as transport for those who distribute relief to people affected by the floods."

Many small businessmen who depend on tourists now face destitution.

Hotel, motel and resort businessmen in Sylhet have suffered the most due to the non-arrival of tourists. There are more than 500 hotels and motels in the district, most of which are now completely empty.

Mridul Dutta Misthu, manager of Hotel Golden City in the Zindabazar area of the city, said tourists were not coming because of the floods, leaving the sector in a miserable condition.

"We had to send some workers on leave. If the situation is normal, they will be called again," he added.

Sumat Nuri Jewel, president of the Sylhet Hotel, Motel and Guest House Owners Association, said the floods had brought the tourism industry to a standstill. Many are also laying off workers.

Floods hit the sector as it was struggling to return to business by getting over the slowdown caused by the pandemic.

He said that due to the floods, there has been a tourist vacuum in the entire division and a downturn in the tourism sector. "Many big hotel resorts cannot attract tourists even with a 60-70% discount."

According to the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the damage to the tourism sector in Sylhet will exceed Tk1,000 crore.

Tahmin Ahmed, president of the chamber, said business in areas such as Sreemangal and Jaflong is totally dependent on tourists. And now is the peak season of tourism in Sylhet.

"Even if the floods subside, it will not be possible to attract tourists to Sylhet now since most of the roads are broken. Infrastructure has been damaged. Besides, tourists are also worried about floods. As a result, the losses in this sector will increase. These losses cannot be easily remedied without government support," he added.