Sylhet, Sunamganj flood: Rivers again swelling while Met Office forecast heavy rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:32 pm

Related News

Sylhet, Sunamganj flood: Rivers again swelling while Met Office forecast heavy rain

TBS Report 
29 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 02:32 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The flood situation in the country's northeast region has started to deteriorate as the water levels of three rivers – Surma, Kushiyara and Lova – are again on the rise. 

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB-Sylhet), Surma's water level increased by 29cm at the Kanaighat point, 16cm at the Sylhet point and 10cm at Sunamganj point from Tuesday evening till 12am on Wednesday.

Several upazilas and cities in the region remain inundated with floodwater, and many houses are flooded, especially in the low-lying areas despite no rain and receding water levels for the past week. 

To make matters worse, rivers Kushiyara and Lova are also swelling up. With the latest development, new areas of the region are expected to go underwater in the next few days.

As per the Met Office's bulletin issued on Tuesday, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions." 

Many areas – including Taltala, Terorton, Jamtala, and Mirzajangal – are now submerged in floodwater causing immense suffering to the local residents. 

Speaking with The Business Standard, BWDB (Sylhet) Deputy Assistant Engineer AKM Niloy Pasha, "It is raining quite heavily since Monday in India's Meghalaya. 

"Also, it has again started raining in Sylhet. These are the reasons why the rivers here are swelling up."

Nur Azizur Rahman, the chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), said, "All the water bodies are full of water. A little rain on Tuesday caused waterlogging in the city as it had no way out. 

"However, the situation improved after the rain stopped."
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

27m | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

3h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

5h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

5h | Videos
Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

Why teachers are being humiliated again and again?

17h | Videos
After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

After Bangabandhu Bridge, will Padma Bridge change economy again?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture