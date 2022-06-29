Sylhet, Sunamganj flood: Rivers again swelling while Met Office forecast heavy rain

The flood situation in the country's northeast region has started to deteriorate as the water levels of three rivers – Surma, Kushiyara and Lova – are again on the rise.

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB-Sylhet), Surma's water level increased by 29cm at the Kanaighat point, 16cm at the Sylhet point and 10cm at Sunamganj point from Tuesday evening till 12am on Wednesday.

Several upazilas and cities in the region remain inundated with floodwater, and many houses are flooded, especially in the low-lying areas despite no rain and receding water levels for the past week.

To make matters worse, rivers Kushiyara and Lova are also swelling up. With the latest development, new areas of the region are expected to go underwater in the next few days.

As per the Met Office's bulletin issued on Tuesday, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi & Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions."

Many areas – including Taltala, Terorton, Jamtala, and Mirzajangal – are now submerged in floodwater causing immense suffering to the local residents.

Speaking with The Business Standard, BWDB (Sylhet) Deputy Assistant Engineer AKM Niloy Pasha, "It is raining quite heavily since Monday in India's Meghalaya.

"Also, it has again started raining in Sylhet. These are the reasons why the rivers here are swelling up."

Nur Azizur Rahman, the chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), said, "All the water bodies are full of water. A little rain on Tuesday caused waterlogging in the city as it had no way out.

"However, the situation improved after the rain stopped."

