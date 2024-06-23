Sylhet reopens some tourist spots as flood situation improves further

Tourists, tour operators, and boatmen at these reopened locations have been instructed to comply with directives from the administration to ensure safety and order. Photo: TBS

The local administration of Sylhet district today (23 June) reopened several tourist spots, including Jaflong and Ratargul Swamp Forest, to visitors following improvements in the flood situation.

Tourists, tour operators, and boatmen at these locations have been instructed to comply with directives from the administration to ensure safety and order.

The Upazila Tourism Committee previously decided to reopen the tourist spots, contingent on favourable weather conditions in the district.

A team from the Gowainghat upazila administration, led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saidul Islam, inspected the Jaflong tourist spot on 21 and 22 June.

"Boat owners and operators have been instructed to provide adequate life jackets for passengers to ensure their safety while traveling by boat and other vessels," Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Touhidul Islam told The Business Standard.

Additionally, children under the age of 12 are prohibited from traveling by boat in Jaflong. Tourist police have been directed to ensure the security of all visitors.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hassan said, "All tourist spots across Sylhet will reopen gradually."

On 17 June, all tourist spots in Sylhet were initially closed following a deterioration in the flood situation.

Plight of flood victims continues

As of Sunday, approximately 8,52,357 individuals have been affected by the waterlogging in Sylhet, according to Sylhet District Administration.

Among them, 19,738 people are taking refuge in shelters. Nearly two thousand individuals have left these shelters within the past 24 hours as the situation slightly improved,

Despite the decreased water level, those affected by the floods have not seen a reduction in their hardships. Instead, the damage caused by the floods has become more evident, particularly impacting roads across the district, most of which have been washed away.

Many houses have also been submerged, with extensive losses reported in agricultural crops. However, concerned departments have yet to provide a comprehensive assessment of the total damage incurred.

After returning home from a shelter centre in Jaintapur's Chiknagul area, Kabir Ahmed expressed his plight, stating, "I have been staying in the shelter for quite some time. I even got some relief and food

"However, now that I have returned home, my situation has worsened."

Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hassan said, "The flood situation in Sylhet is gradually improving. Relief and healthcare services continue to be provided in the affected areas. Efforts will be made to rehabilitate those affected once the water completely recedes."