Sylhet reopens some tourist spots as flood situation improves further

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 06:21 pm

Related News

Sylhet reopens some tourist spots as flood situation improves further

A team from the Gowainghat upazila administration, led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saidul Islam, inspected the Jaflong tourist spot on 21 and 22 June.

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 06:21 pm
Tourists, tour operators, and boatmen at these reopened locations have been instructed to comply with directives from the administration to ensure safety and order. Photo: TBS
Tourists, tour operators, and boatmen at these reopened locations have been instructed to comply with directives from the administration to ensure safety and order. Photo: TBS

The local administration of Sylhet district today (23 June) reopened several tourist spots, including Jaflong and Ratargul Swamp Forest, to visitors following improvements in the flood situation.

Tourists, tour operators, and boatmen at these locations have been instructed to comply with directives from the administration to ensure safety and order.

The Upazila Tourism Committee previously decided to reopen the tourist spots, contingent on favourable weather conditions in the district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team from the Gowainghat upazila administration, led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Saidul Islam, inspected the Jaflong tourist spot on 21 and 22 June.

"Boat owners and operators have been instructed to provide adequate life jackets for passengers to ensure their safety while traveling by boat and other vessels," Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Touhidul Islam told The Business Standard. 

Additionally, children under the age of 12 are prohibited from traveling by boat in Jaflong. Tourist police have been directed to ensure the security of all visitors.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hassan said, "All tourist spots across Sylhet will reopen gradually."

On 17 June, all tourist spots in Sylhet were initially closed following a deterioration in the flood situation.

Plight of flood victims continues

As of Sunday, approximately 8,52,357 individuals have been affected by the waterlogging in Sylhet, according to Sylhet District Administration.

Among them, 19,738 people are taking refuge in shelters. Nearly two thousand individuals have left these shelters within the past 24 hours as the situation slightly improved, 

Despite the decreased water level, those affected by the floods have not seen a reduction in their hardships. Instead, the damage caused by the floods has become more evident, particularly impacting roads across the district, most of which have been washed away. 

Many houses have also been submerged, with extensive losses reported in agricultural crops. However, concerned departments have yet to provide a comprehensive assessment of the total damage incurred.

After returning home from a shelter centre in Jaintapur's Chiknagul area, Kabir Ahmed expressed his plight, stating, "I have been staying in the shelter for quite some time. I even got some relief and food

"However, now that I have returned home, my situation has worsened."

Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hassan said, "The flood situation in Sylhet is gradually improving. Relief and healthcare services continue to be provided in the affected areas. Efforts will be made to rehabilitate those affected once the water completely recedes."

Top News

Sylhet / Jaflong / Ratargul Swamp Forest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

2h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

13m | Videos
General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

58m | Videos
ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

ACC probe committee begins to look into alleged corruption by Matiur Rahman

2h | Videos
Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

2h | Videos