Sylhet police on strike demanding reform and security

Members of the Sylhet District and Metropolitan Police have gone on strike to demand significant reforms within the police force and enhanced security at their workplaces.

The strike began today (8 August), when officers assembled at the police lines in Mirer Maydan, Sylhet, and declared they would not return to work until their 11-point demands are met.

Despite an order from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mainul Islam for all police personnel to report to work, most members of the Sylhet District and Metropolitan Police did not comply.

BM Ashraf Ullah Taher, deputy commissioner (prosecution) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said service activities resumed at all six city police stations, but a visit to the Kotwali Police Station revealed it was locked and empty.

Later in the afternoon, a few police officers were stationed there, and BNP leaders also visited.

The protesting police members chanted slogans including "At this moment, police reform is needed" and "the police force is needed, the police will be there for the people."

Tensions escalated when lower-ranked police members clashed with Residential Inspector Md Mofazzal Hossain, who opposed the protest. The situation was eventually brought under control with assistance from the army.

Constable Md Kamrul Islam Rakib, the strike coordinator, expressed frustration, saying, "On 5 August, our officers left us unprotected. We had no security. We heard cries from our brothers on our wireless sets. We were left to suffer."

Rakib criticised the misuse of officers for political gain, adding, "If anyone orders us to work for any party, we will not follow that order. We want to be servants of the people, not enemies."

The police's 11-point demands include a call for the trial of officers killed during the anti-discrimination student movement and a push for a neutral role for Bangladesh Police, free from government or political party influence.

They sought to limit daily duty to eight hours, reject illegal orders from superior officers, and ensure fair promotion practices.

Additionally, they request an increase in annual casual leave from 20 to 60 days, source money for subordinate employees, timely payment of TA and DA bills, a revised pay scale, increased risk allowance, and enhanced security for all police lines, stations, and camps.