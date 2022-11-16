Sylhet police asks Anjumane Hefazat-e-Islam to postpone their ijtema till after BNP rally

Bangladesh

UNB
16 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 11:09 am

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) on Tuesday asked Anjumane Hefazat-e-Islam, a Qawmi madrasah-based organisation, to postpone their ijtema — slated for 17-18 November - to avoid any conflict with the main opposition BNP's Sylhet division rally, scheduled for 19 November.

Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner of the SMP, told the media on Tuesday night.

He said the ijtema organisers have been asked to fix any date after 19 November as the BNP had announced their divisional mass rally earlier.

Anjuman Hefazat-e-Islam called for a two-day Ijtema marking their 77th anniversary on 17 and 18 November in the city.

Despite the police warning, it has been learned that the Islamist group is determined not to postpone their programme to be held in Paraichak of South Surma upazila.

The organisation's leaders including its Ameer Mufti Mawlana Muhammad Rashidur Faruk Barnobhi expressed their rigid stance of holding the prescheduled programme at the Truck Terminal of the upazila.

Md Shamsuddhoa, officer-in-charge of Moghlabazar police station, said they would take a decision in this regard after holding a meeting with higher officials.

